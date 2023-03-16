He sort of mumbled it. Not loud enough to make us stop casting, and certainly without enough time to prepare.
“Heads up. Tree.”
The drift boat glided effortlessly toward the low-hanging branches; a slight twitch of the oars, and friend and fly-fishing guide Greg Frey — fellow columnist in this space — angled himself perfectly for the person-sized gap in the branches that he slid through without flinching.
My brother Chris and I, on the other hand, flattened out in the bottom of the boat as if sniper fire had erupted from the canopy along the Jordan River. Fly rods, gear, and lunch scattered, scaring every trout in the vicinity.
Vintage Greg. He can float this stretch with his eyes closed, having navigated fly-fishing guests for Boyne Outfitters for the last 11 summers, so this was surely on purpose. Probably our penance for letting so many years lapse since our last time together in a boat.
And that’s a primary reason for hiring a fly-fishing guide for a day on the water for many people: their familiarity with the river. One of fly fishing’s greatest allures is the exploration — discovering hidden trails leading to new stretches of water on cherished rivers, helping you step out of the world for a little while; catching a fish in these spots is icing. But for unfamiliar waters— or larger rivers trickier to wade or reportedly hold larger fish — hiring an experienced fly-fishing guide is a whole new way to experience the sport.
Greg has spent numerous summers guiding guests down several of northern Michigan’s incredible trout rivers and has had all sorts of people with all sorts of experiences and with all sorts of skills step into his drift boat. Now is the perfect time of year to consider a guided trip, so I asked Greg about what someone new could expect when boarding a drift boat for the first time.
I assumed he would point out that a seasoned angler is a preferred guest, but he said not necessarily. “I would be totally content with people knowing nothing. That’s sort of the point of why you hire a guide, because our job is to teach you. It’s not like I want you to come with certain knowledge about how to cast or about anything. I want you to come and be comfortable and willing to ask questions about the things you want to learn so that I can teach you while we’re on the river.
“That is one thing people should expect and should ask for: to leave that trip knowing something they didn’t know how to do before, or developing a skill they can then go practice on their own.” Perhaps, as Greg said, it’s “how to make a drag-free drift with a nymph, or how to strip a streamer. Whatever the skill, you should walk away with some skill or knowledge you get to keep and use on your own fishing trips without a guide.”
What about your gear? Will a guide call all the shots? Greg says to bring it along! “I tell people that I’m here to make recommendations or to give suggestions, and you can choose which ones you want to follow and which ones you don’t. It’s not about being right or wrong, it’s about experimenting and finding out what’s working on any given day, and I think it should always be a conversation between the guide and the guest. A lot of guests will bring their fly boxes, and I’ll say, hey, bring all your flies, let’s look at them, I’ll tell you what I think are good, what’s not, but you’re always welcome to use all of my equipment.”
But for Greg, a trip on the river with a stranger — confined to a boat for several hours — has to become about something more for both guide and guest to enjoy themselves. Although skills and knowledge might not be needed, Greg does hope each guest brings with him or her realistic expectations.
“These are wild fish, and this is nature, and nature is unpredictable,” Greg said. “I’ve taken out really experienced fishermen and they’ve totally gotten skunked, and I’ve taken out complete novices who’ve never touched a fly rod and they’ve caught a couple of trophy trout. So you have to realize that you are booking a trip to have an enjoyable day out in nature, and the guarantees pretty much stop there.
“You should expect that the guide is prepared, will be kind and patient, and that there’s good equipment that’s ready to go. But as far as the fishing itself, who knows what’s going to happen, and that’s what makes it exciting when it does happen.”
In other words, don’t approach the river as if it were a contest. “My biggest pet peeve is when people are disappointed and are only paying attention to numbers. There have only been two clients in my whole career who’ve really made me angry, and it wasn’t because they were rude to me; it was because they didn’t appreciate the resource and the gifts they were experiencing. So when I get guests out there who are catching trout and all they care about are numbers and they’re spending their whole time counting or comparing to other trips and it becomes a competition and they’re disappointed with an 18-inch trout and they really wish it had broken the 20-inch mark, that is disappointing to say the least.”
A former mentor to Greg — renowned fly angler, guide, and fly tyer Kelly Galloup — explained it this way: “His goal,” Greg said, “was that on every trip, did you have fun? Was it a good experience? Did you learn something new?”
Because of the high cost of a trip, this can be difficult — minimizing, at least to some degree, the importance of the trip’s ultimate reason for being: catching fish. But in the end, if we adjust our thinking, even slightly, before we even step foot in the boat, a more balanced and complete experience can be achieved.
But be careful with Greg, because he just might steer you into a tree. At least it makes you pay attention.
