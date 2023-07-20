Just as my two boys did, I bagged my first ever bird on a hunting preserve. The farm-raised chukar partridge had been “planted” by the operators, the dog hunted and went on point, Dad called me over and gave me one shell to slip into my empty 20-gauge, and I made it count when the bird flushed and streaked for the hills. Thirty-plus years later, I watched my own boys — on my father-in-law’s hunting preserve over by West Branch — connect on pheasants for their first birds.
Spending time and money on an upland bird hunting preserve is well-spent for nearly every aspect of hunting. What it may lack in the feel of the wild — and I say “may,” because some places take great steps to replicate wild environments — it more than makes up for in the smiles on the faces of hunters and dogs.
The biggest drawback, of course, is the expense. When hunting during the regular season on public or private land, you don’t pay for the actual contact with wild birds like you do on a preserve, where you pay, per bird, to have them put out for you to hunt.
However, that money also guarantees a field to yourself, and as close to a sure thing as you can get that you’ll see birds and have opportunities to bring a few home for dinner. In addition, if you do the math, you’ll likely find that multiple trips to a preserve darn near equals one crap-shoot hunting trip out West. Each has its allure, of course, but it’s worth considering.
Let’s look at what hunting preserves offer. To begin, the season is longer on a licensed preserve. Generally, it’s mid-August to the end of April (always consult the latest Michigan DNR hunting regulations for exact dates and any changes).
Allowing you and your dog more time in the field doing what you both love is certainly a win-win. Be careful of those early August and September days, though; we all know how hot Michigan can get. Keep the dog’s safety at the top your thoughts.
Heading to a preserve prior to the season is our “spring training” for the real deal come in September and October. Of course, you can only shoot the birds that the preserve rears — usually pheasants, quail, or chukars — during the extended preserve seasons. You can’t shoot at a wild bird — like a ruffed grouse or woodcock — on a preserve if you are hunting there outside of that bird’s regular, statewide season.
But the preserve let’s us shake off the shooting rust, provides a chance to make sure all gear and clothing are functioning properly, and starts to work us and the dog into shape.
Speaking of dogs, I’m not sure any member of the hunting party enjoys a preserve more than the dog. For the puppy, you control the situation on a planted bird, leave the shooting to someone else while you focus on training in these realistic hunting situations, and open up the wide world of hunting to these prospects. For the adult, it’s a great way to get back in shape and have fun. And for the senior dog, a preserve’s terrain and cover are usually easier, bird contacts are all but guaranteed, and the old timer will bask in his glory days again.
Be aware with dogs, however, because depending on the quality of the birds, it’s possible the dog might catch a bird on the ground. Don’t lose your cool, for doing so at this critical point could cause bird-shyness in dogs, where the dog associates a correction with the bird and avoids them.
Being able to control the situation and train applies to young hunters to a preserve, too.
My brother and I began hunting by carrying an empty gun on a preserve while Dad watched our gun safety and how we handled ourselves before allowing us a single shell in a controlled situation.
Everyone’s ready, everyone’s paying attention, and the youngster has it all to him or herself. Learning such things as how to walk in a line with other hunters, approach a dog on point or direct a dog on a retrieve, decide on safe shots, all aspects of firearm safety and muzzle awareness, and the physics involved with hitting a flying bird are proofed on a hunting preserve for the new hunter.
Hunting families can be big families, extending out to aunts and uncles and cousins and in-laws.
Years ago, a trip around Thanksgiving to a northern Michigan preserve for pheasants became an annual tradition for many years, rain or shine (rain, more often than not), with relatives coming up from downstate, and the whole herd of dogs released.
From our young kids at 8 years old to my late grandfather in his mid-80s, the day saw us all share in a rich hunting tradition we couldn’t replicate with wild birds on public land, or on a thousand-mile trip to South Dakota. Hot soup and snacks and sweets back at the house in the evening – after a couple people drew the short straws for cleaning the pheasants – completed a day we all looked forward to.
I get it: We pay for everything to hunt and fish these days, that I realize it’s hard to justify paying, finally, for the birds themselves. But if it provides a hunt that the dog loves, gets the kids excited about hunting, there’s no competition from other hunters, and you know it’s a nearly sure thing you’ll put birds in the freezer, too, well, there are worse ways to spend your money.
