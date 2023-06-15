It seems like life with dogs — and kids — is more about trying to avoid danger and keeping them safe than anything else, steering our dogs through life trying to avoid one obstacle after another like an out-of-control roller coaster.
And as with kids, it’s impossible. Our dogs will get sick, and they will get hurt. Thankfully, veterinary care has come so far these days that there’s a treatment option for just about anything that might happen to our pals.
This is the training time of year for all those pointing dogs, retrievers, and hounds out there, rounding into shape — even though, technically, round is a shape (couldn’t resist) — so that come fall, they’re ready. Skills are sharpened, experience is gained, bodies are conditioned — we don’t want them to miss a minute.
During this season of training, the exposure to injury grows exponentially, of course. But there’s one crucially serious health concern during the summer months, and it occurs when we think we may be doing our dog a favor by letting him “cool off.” And that’s letting him swim in nasty, algae-infested water.
There’s a good chance that blue-green algae contains a wide spectrum of cyanobacteria, a type of phytoplankton, and it’s nothing to mess around with. There’s no way to know if what we’re looking at could potentially be deadly, but deadly it most certainly might be — as in from a few minutes to a couple of days after exposure.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these blooms can “look like foam, scum, mats, or paint on the surface of the water,” and “can even make the water appear different colors, including green, blue, red, or brown.” They form in warm, stagnant water, and while training, we’re likely to find them in out-of-the-way places, spots we take our dogs so as not to bother anyone else.
The American Kennel Club states that the blooms develop in these types of waters that contain high amounts of phosphorus and nitrogen, and are exposed to hot temperatures with “intermittent exposure to high light intensity.” The danger to dogs comes from ingesting it, either through drinking or licking their fur afterward or eating the algae itself. While swimming, my Labs seem to drink and swim at the same time, and then clean themselves off afterward in the evening.
“There are about eight different important cyanobacterial toxins that can be found in a blue-green algae bloom, with each of them having effects on various body systems,” says Dr. Ben Character, a longtime veterinary writer and practitioner in Alabama. “The most common organs affected are the liver, kidney, or nervous system.”
The number of different cyanotoxins can cause a range of exposure scenarios — from symptoms to outcomes. “The exact clinical signs will vary widely depending on which toxins are in a particular bloom. This means that it’s impossible to diagnose an algae toxicity simply on clinical signs alone. Therefore, the most important clinical data is the history of the dog being exposed to the algae.”
Although symptoms can vary, the CDC provides a list on a warning sheet for pet owners. These include: “loss of energy; loss of appetite; vomiting; stumbling and falling; foaming at the mouth; diarrhea; convulsions; excessive drooling; tremors and seizures; and any unexplained sickness that occurs within a day or so after being in contact with water.”
However, even a “day or so” may be too late in certain exposure events.
“Similar to the type of symptoms, onset of symptoms will vary depending on the type of toxin in the algae,” says Character. “However, the typical onset will be minutes to days for acute exposure of large amounts, while a low-level or mild exposure that is not treated may eventually lead to organ failure weeks to months later.”
Treatment varies as well. According to Character, “When caught early enough, the primary treatment is decontamination (skin exposure) and/or detoxification (gastrointestinal). Once symptoms of toxicity have begun, all treatments are based on the type and severity of clinical signs.”
Your veterinarian may be able to flush the toxins out of your dog if you take him in early enough, but if symptoms have progressed, it now becomes combatting the symptoms themselves, which can ultimately be a losing battle. In my position as editor of three national dog magazines, I’ve unfortunately received letters from readers who went out to the kennel several hours after taking the dog for a swim in the pond only to find him deceased.
If your dog is running loose and you come across one of these ponds and find your dog is already in it or near it, the CDC recommends the first course of action is to “immediately wash them off with clean water to keep them from licking cyanobacteria off their fur.” Then, at a minimum, it’s a call to the vet; most likely, simply drive there right away.
I asked Character if any exposure is, essentially, a death sentence.
“That all depends on the presence and potency of toxins in the water, but the prognosis for algae toxicosis is generally guarded at best. Because of this, prevention is the best policy.”
The CDC says, “When in doubt, stay out.” I prefer: “If we wouldn’t swim in it, our dog shouldn’t either.” That’s easy to do when we find a pond covered in slimy mats of this gunk, but even if not showing on the surface, environmental conditions could make a body of water ripe for developing the toxins lurking within.
If you feel the need to swim your dog — a fantastic conditioning exercise, especially for older dogs as it’s easier on their joints — do your exploring first for appropriate bodies of water. The extra effort could save his life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.