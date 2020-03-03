TRAVERSE CITY — Feedback from athletes in the area's inaugural Ironman 70.3 race put it on the podium several times.
The IRONMAN Group, a Wanda Sports Group, announced that Ironman 70.3 Traverse City placed in the Top 10 in multiple categories, including first in Would Recommend to a Friend; third in Overall Swim Experience; sixth in Overall Host City Experience; and 10th in Overall Venue Experience, according to a statement by Traverse City Tourism.
The athletes choice awards is a ranking out of 113 possible venues, and is done by tabulating post-race surveys sent to competitors.
This year's results came from 60,000 total respondents, the statement read.
