I’d wanted to fish this stretch of river ever since the family kayaking adventure a couple of weeks ago. Two bends into the float and I was kicking myself for leaving the gear behind. Audrey — ever-prescient — overheard my lamenting the bamboo rod and fly vest resting uselessly in the truck, and firmly reminded me of Mom’s need for “non-hunting and fishing” family time. She was right … God bless the “happy needle” on my kids’ family compass.
But being cooped up in the studio only lasts so long when thoughts turn to grasshoppers flipping along lush banks and occasionally becoming lunch for eager brook trout. My latest jogs around the house suggested hoppers were just starting as I booted them here and there, with the odd fellow hitching a ride on my tennis shoe.
Hoppers — terrestrials, to fly-fishin’ folks — are among several trout favorites that find their way into local streams come late July and last to the season closure the end of September. Many fly fishermen, me included, prefer the mayfly hatches of late-April through early July, culminating with the spectacular nighttime event of the giant Hexagenia; after a frozen winter of steelhead fishing, we’re ecstatic to simply stroll down the middle of a favorite river, casting to trout while the sun warms our shoulders. But as summer wanes and other “life” intervenes, such as graduation parties, sporting events, and family vacations, rods and reels tend to gather dust.
During this time of diminishing mayfly hatches and warming water temps, trout fishing follows one of two paths: Chucking streamers the size of kittens during the day or dragging large mouse patterns across an ink black surface at midnight, both of which trigger predatory strikes from monster browns. The former is exhausting physically, and the latter renders me virtually useless the next day from lack of sleep. Thankfully, the terrestrial “hatch” arrives just in time.
With the exception of our smallest mayfly — tricos, which require the dexterity of a brain surgeon to tie on — terrestrials include mainly grasshoppers, beetles and ants, though the occasional damselfly or dragonfly miscalculates and becomes a floating buffet. If you find rivers still relatively cold, in the 50s or 60s, you’ll find trout willing to feed during the day.
And that’s the key … during daylight hours. At least for me. I’ve done a lifetime’s share of night fishing, back in the pre-K days (pre-kid, as the Good Wife and I fondly refer to them), hitting the drink nearly every night for several weeks when the big bugs are about. But admiring beautiful through the glow of a headlamp just isn’t the jelly in my doughnut like it used to be.
So, here I stand, on a warm, windy, August afternoon, waist deep in a favorite trout stream. A leaky pair of waders remains in the garage, surrendered for old hunting pants and two scrubby shoes; wet wading. After the initial plunge and near vapor lock, I realize the water’s comfortable, and chuckle at the irony in my idea of wet wading, which happens with and without waders.
The stretch I’ve chosen is grassy — hopper habitat — with high banks that appear as green cathedral walls from the lower perspective of the river itself. For the moment, a blessed lull in the “tube and kayak” hatch descends upon the valley. The river’s there for everyone, though bathing-suit clad Fudgies (tourists) frothing a good hole into a fury does put fish down for a while, sending me to a log for a timeout and a cigar. Ok, that’s not bad either.
Before long, the snapping “crepitations” of stream-side hoppers interrupts the sound of silence. A gust of wind, and a tasty morsel plops along the far bank. In seconds, a sizable trout is already speeding back to its deep lair, the only evidence of the massacre revealed by a few bubbles floating downstream. The fish is a good one, a calculation provided by years of watching trout rise. With my own imitation waiting in hand, I savor the moment.
Mayflies often parade down a river, putting feeding trout in predictable patterns, sometimes timed to the second; not so with terrestrials. Occasionally, a pile of ants washes away on a sandbar, or a breeze blows a handful of beetles overboard, and anything with a fin goes on a quick feeding frenzy. Then nothing.
It’s been an eternity, though my watch says only two minutes have passed. No time for a delicate presentation, this fly will hit the water with enough clatter to get his attention. Two false casts suggest sufficient line to reach the “spot.” As the fake hopper glides over water that began its journey many miles from here, I pray for time to slow, as man and trout repeat the age-old story.
