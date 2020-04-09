CEDAR — For a long time, the poor house was a farm.
The Leelanau County Poor Farm served the county’s indigent citizens between 1906 and the 1960s before government social safety nets existed.
Michigan Historic Center recently approved memorializing it with a Michigan Historical Marker recogizing the county’s dedication to caring for their poverty-stricken neighbors, in an effort led by the Leelanau County Historic Preservation Society.
“Indigent folks who had no other option but to go to the ‘poor house’ faced the loss of everything familiar in their lives, as well as the crushing uncertainty of what was to come — a situation not unlike what we are facing today with the stay-at-home executive order from Gov. Whitmer,” said Laurel Jeris, an LCHPS board member. The nonprofit group exists to preserve, educate and rehabilitate local historic structures.
Jeris anticipates the cast metal marker to arrive early summer, pending delays due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Plans call for erecting it at the southeast corner of the original 120-acre farm property now encompassed by Myles Kimmerly Recreation Area in Kasson Township.
Leelanau County Poor Farm consisted of an architecturally significant barn, a resident building and several outbuildings. The residence accommodated as many as 20 individuals at any one time. Jeris said residents contributed farm and domestic labor to promote a work-as-therapy philosophy.
LCHPS formed two years ago to obtain rights to preserve the barn, the only remaining farm structure.
The barn design pioneered construction techniques of the time, such as use of a concrete foundation and plank framing.
Under a three-year lease from Leelanau County, volunteers restored the barn’s structural integrity. Landscaping and painting are scheduled for this summer, said LCHPS president Steve Stier, the barn preservationist leading the work.
“It’s a piece of history and culture. Having it recognized by the state emphasizes to the public that the poor farm existed,” Stier said. “It was almost ready to be forgotten.”
He said the farm is a relevant model for today’s challenging times. “It takes a community to make things work for everybody,” he said. “We’re responsible not just for ourselves, but our neighbors as well.”
Robert Stachnik, 92, grew up on an adjacent farm. Stachnik and his father helped Poor Farm residents plow, harvest, butcher and garden.
The historical marker application quotes Stachnik.
“The farm was such a vibrant place and though none of us wanted life circumstances to put us there, we were proud to be a part of a community that cared for its neediest folks.”
Of the $4,000-plus marker cost, $4,000 was paid from proceeds of M. Christine Byron and Thomas C. Wilson’s book, “Historic Leelanau: Recognized Places and Sites of Historic Significance.” The authors and book publisher, the Leelanau Press, donated research, writing and production.
Leelanau Press owner and LCHPS vice president Barbara Siepker said the marker will broaden public understanding of the Poor Farm’s legacy.
“It was a real community,” she said. “They relied on each other and worked together to make it work. Like today – we’re working together to survive this coronavirus.”
A marker dedication ceremony will take place when public gatherings are able to resume.
