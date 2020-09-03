I went into a fly shop the other day looking for a wader repair kit and they didn’t have one. But I guess I really didn’t need it as I have a tube of Amazing Goop.
Made by Eclectic Products, Goop is an adhesive/sealant. The company markets a variety of products (for crafts, household repairs, automotive, etc.) but I can’t tell you how they differ.
I use marine Goop as it’s water-tight. Just spread it over a puncture, let it cure (for at least 24 hours, but longer is better) and you’re back in business.
I know guys whose waders are more Goop than Neoprene and they swear by it.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.