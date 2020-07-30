Outdoor enthusiasts who would rather not deal with DEET — the active ingredient in most insect repellents — have an option in thermacells, mechanical devices that expel allethrin, a synthetic version of a naturally occurring insect repellent found in chrysanthemums.
They’re available in a wide range of sizes; larger units can be placed on a boat deck or on the ground and affect a large area, while smaller models clip on to your belt or pocket and keep mosquitoes and biting flies off of you.
You can spend $200 for a butane-powered thermacell that will supposedly de-bug an acre, but personal-sized battery-powered models sell for as little as $8.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.