Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear
A number of years ago, my brother Paul cut himself badly — he needed emergency surgery — while breaking the pelvis on a deer. I immediately quit field dressing deer that way until I discovered bone saws.
This past year, two of my hunting partners had Gerber bone saws with them. I borrowed one to field dress my buck and it worked like a charm, cutting on the pull, and I was through a thick-boned pelvis in no time, so I used it to cut the chest, too. It was way easier — and safer — than using a knife.
The Gerber bone saw costs around $20. I recommend it.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.