Gwizdz’s Gadgets and Gear
Seems like every year there’s a new hot soft-plastic trailer on the Detroit River and so far this year, I’ve fished with a couple of guys who are into Roadside Minnows, which are made here in Michigan (in Cedar).
There are three variations they guys are using: the Apex, which features a swim tail, and the Predator and Reaper, both of which feature split tails. The Predator has a more sculpted and cosmetically detailed finish. Reapers, which is fairly plain compared to Predators, costs a little more than half as much as the Predators.
— Bob Gwizdz
