Mark Martin and Gary Roach, two of America’s best-known walleye fishermen, are promoting a brand new first aid product for anglers. Relief, a “wound care accelerator” gel to be applied directly to wounds, is designed to both promote healing and relieve pain. The secret, say the developers, is that the gel is heavily infused with gases — oxygen and nitrous oxide — which promote healing and pain relief, respectively.
Developed by doctors, the product also contains silicone to seal a wound from pathogens, while making it easier to remove a bandage placed over the wound without pulling off the scab. It’s designed to treat line or gill cuts, for instance, but, according to the makers, will work on any irritants, such as insect bites or dermatitis-causing plants, like poison ivy.
The only fellow I’ve talked to (Besides Martin) who said he used it was quite high on it.
— Bob Gwizdz
