A buddy showed me a product the other day that’s designed for waterfowlers, but might have numerous other applications — a caller glove.
Simply put, it’s a single glove with a muff attached to the backside that you slide the other hand into. Pull your hand from the muff and you can use your duck or goose call unfettered by a glove.
Made by Sitka Gear, the caller glove could be used by deer hunters who do not like to have a glove on their trigger hand, or even ice fishermen who are, say, watching tip-ups and only need dexterity for short periods. Sold individually — you buy the glove for the hand you want un-gloved — they, like other Sitka Gear items, are not inexpensive, retailing for $99.
— Bob Gwizdz
