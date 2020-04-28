There are about as many different boat anchors as there are boats, but my buddy Dave Mull turned me on to Chene anchors, made by Epic Machine, Inc., in Fenton. Its fluke-style anchor attaches to the anchor rope via a ring that runs along the whole loop shaft, so that if you get it hung up (on rocks or logs, or whatever) you motor away and the ring will slide until you get in a position to pull it out.
Made of zinc-coated steel and relatively light weight — they're available from 2- to 8 pounds — Chene anchors are reasonably priced and, according to the manufacturer, perform better with less line out than most anchors. They're widely available at both big box stores and sporting goods dealers. — Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.