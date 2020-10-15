My buddy Paul Zeman turned me on to a device that I’m surprised I was unaware of — a Troll Master remote throttle control for your small (kicker) outboard.
Equipped with a 20-foot throttle cable, the Troll Master allows an angler to sit behind the wheel but adjust the speed on their kicker via dial without having to get up and walk back to the transom and do so. It hasn’t any instant Idle switch, too, so you can cut the power while playing a fish, then go right back to your trolling speed.
It’s a great convenience, but it will not come cheap; searching around on the internet, the cheapest I could find was $286.50. I expect anyone who trolls for walleye solo would find it very useful.
— Bob Gwizdz
