If you hunt big game out west — or even in some places around here — a range finder is a valuable tool. Can you really tell the difference between, say, 300 yards and 400 yards? Your bullet will drop significantly at ranges like that.
There are a bunch of good range finders on the market, but my brother recently turned me on to a Leupold — I’ve owned Leupold scopes before and have been impressed with their clarity — so I wasn’t surprised that their range finders are very good, too. But they don’t come cheap; Leupold range finders start at around $250 and can cost much much more for more sophisticated models.
— Bob Gwizdz
