Ned rigs continue to be in favor with bass anglers so I’ve been conducting a totally unscientific poll among my fishing buddies as to which soft-plastic tail is preferred for the back end of the mushroom-head jig. It’s not even close: The Z-man Finesse TRD is the overwhelmingly most popular Ned rig tail.
The TRD doesn’t look like much — I’d describe it as an undersized Senko — just a mostly linear chunk of plastic. But for whatever reason, it catches fish and Z-Man’s ElaZtech plastic is so durable you can often fish the same tail for much of the day and catch numerous fish on it. If you’re new to — or just learning — about Ned rigs, Z-Man’s TRD is a fine place to start, though I’ll bet it’d produce well fished wacky style on a jig head or on a bare hook, too.
— Bob Gwizdz
