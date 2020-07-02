Few outdoor accessories have captured the public’s eye in recent years more than Yeti coolers. The high-end ice chests have become almost de rigueur for sportsmen who are out in the heat and want to keep things cold.
Founded in 2006 with a simple mission to “build a cooler we’d use every day if it existed,” Yeti makes a wide variety of both soft- and hard-sided coolers, though it’s the sturdy, hard-sided models that seem almost omnipresent.
They are well insulated and latch tightly. Everyone I know who has one — and there are bunch of them — swears by them.
They are not inexpensive. But then, you get what you pay for, eh?
— Bob Gwizdz
