VMC spin drift

VMC Spindrift

 Special to the Record-Eagle

Fishing hooks continue to evolve and a couple of my walleye fishing buddies recently turned me on to their new favorite: the VMC Spindrift.

With its unusual shape — something VMC calls a “technical bend” — the SpinDrift is designed to rotate while being retrieved (or trolled), but the built-in stainless steel swivel reduces line twist while allowing the hook to spin at slow speeds.

They’re available in three sizes (2, 1, and 1/0), come in black nickel finish, and retail for around $4.29 a package.

— Bob Gwizdz

