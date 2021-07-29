Fishing hooks continue to evolve and a couple of my walleye fishing buddies recently turned me on to their new favorite: the VMC Spindrift.
With its unusual shape — something VMC calls a “technical bend” — the SpinDrift is designed to rotate while being retrieved (or trolled), but the built-in stainless steel swivel reduces line twist while allowing the hook to spin at slow speeds.
They’re available in three sizes (2, 1, and 1/0), come in black nickel finish, and retail for around $4.29 a package.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.