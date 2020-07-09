The significance of jig-head color has been debated for years. I’m personally not much if a believer; a fair percentage of the time I use an unpainted jig-head when fishing soft plastics or even live bait. But like a lot of anglers, I’m a firm believer in lures with eyes. Eyes seem to give predator fish something to home in on; several guys I know, who are good anglers, add eye-decals to spoons or other baits.
The new Trout Eye finesse jigs from Z-Man (makers of some of the most durable soft plastics on the market) possess over-sized, three-dimensional eyes. Featuring dual keeper spikes and a heavy-duty 1/0 Mustad Ultrapoint hook, Trout Eye jig are available in 1/8th, 3/16th, and 1/4th ounce sizes.
— Bob Gwizdz
