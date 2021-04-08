Getting into your boat when it’s on the trailer can be tricky — especially for bigger boats and aging anglers — but there are aftermarket products that make that much easier.
A buddy of mine recently added Trick Steps to his trailer for his bass boat and it made a big difference.
It’s a simple set of steps, with a grab bar you can hang on to, that bolts onto the trailer frame. They’re nice, but they’re pricey; you can expect to pay about $500.
— Bob Gwizdz
