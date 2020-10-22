There are dozens — maybe more — of various lure retrievers on the market, but I ran into one the other day that’s fairly unique.
The Hound Dog, by Jewel Baits, is large enough to retrieve most hung up lures or bait rigs. The large rings, which you slide down on the line, are big enough in circumference to get behind even large sinkers or harnesses and the weight is heavy enough to give you a good chance of knocking off an even deeply impaled hook.
They’re available for a little less than $10, little to pay if it saves you even one favorite lure.
— Bob Gwizdz
