One of the hottest walleye baits on Houghton Lake this winter defies logic; Kenders’ T-Rip is a tiny (3/4th inch) light (3/32nds ounce) jigging bait that looks like it would be perfect for panfish, down to its size 14 treble hook (with a single hook included).
And the packaging just about acknowledges that — it recommends their use for “large bluegill,” crappie, perch and trout. But walleye anglers have been using them to good advantage.
With a tungsten body and built in sound chamber, T-Rips are available in 10 colors. They retail for $6.49.
— Bob Gwizdz
