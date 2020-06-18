Having been blessed (or should I say cursed?) with a northern European complexion, I’ve always tried to pay attention to sunscreen. But the other day a fishing buddy showed me something I’ve not seen before: sunscreen in a stick.
I was taken with it. It looked an antiperspirant product, but it goes on easily, dries quickly and isn’t greasy like so many sunscreen lotions. It’s available from a variety of manufacturers and though I wouldn’t recommend it for full-body applications, it’ll cover your face easily enough and is especially good for touching up those problem areas — say, nose and ears — over the course of the day. And if you wear a neck and face gaiter, it’ll easily cover any exposed skin in a minute.
— Bob Gwizdz
