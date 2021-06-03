If you fish enough, you’ll eventually suffer hand wounds — from hooks, fins, gill plates, whatever. Ninety-nine percent of the time it’s no big whoop. But I got it under the thumbnail the other day and had no way to apply a bandage. Fortunately, I had some styptic powder, poured it on my thumb, and was back in business immediately.
There are tons of products on the market that will stop bleeding; I happen to have Wound Seal, because that’s what the drug store had on hand when I was looking for it. It costs around $8 for four individual applications — which could probably stop twice that many nicks or cuts. And if you never need it personally, it’s good to have on hand should your dog become too familiar with barbwire or briars around their nose or pads.
— Bob Gwizdz
