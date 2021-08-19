spinshot neko.jpg

Spinshot Neko

 Special to the Record-Eagle/Bob Gwizdz

In what seems like a never-ending quest to find the perfect hook for drop-shotting, I’ve come across the VMC Spinshot Neko, which seems perfect. The hook includes an integral connector that goes through the hook eye to which you attach the mainline and the dropper line. The black nickel-finish hook rotates on the connector to eliminate line twist.

The hooks, available in six sizes from No. 6 to 2/0, come four to a pack with a suggested retail of just under $6, but you can find them online cheaper.

— Bob Gwizdz

