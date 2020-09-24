Camp isn’t the same without a fire, is it? A buddy of mine recently turned me on to a great item for a fire: a Solo Stove fire pit.
It’s unusual, double-wall design produces nearly complete combustion, resulting in an almost smoke-free fire. It’s easy to light and will burn for a long time, They aren’t cheap; the popular Bonfire model retails for around $300, but my buddy is so happy with his he immediately went out and bought one for his son for a gift.
— Bob Gwizdz
