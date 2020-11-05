smash shads.jpg
Remember when, if you had two Storm baits — the Wiggle Wart and the Hot ‘n’ Tot — you pretty much had walleye crankbait trolling covered? They both still produce, but they’ve been surpassed in popularity by several other lures in recent years.

But a much newer Storm crankbait has been growing in popularity over the last couple of seasons. The Smash Shad, which features a classic shad-shape, has quietly becomes a favorite among many walleye anglers.

Available in three sizes ranging from 2 inches to 2 3/4 inches and weighing from 3/16th to 3/8th ounce, Smash Shads are bringing walleye anglers back to Storm. They’re available from most large tackle retailers.

— Bob Gwizdz

