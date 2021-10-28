Most competitive shotgunners wear gloves. Explanations range from a tighter grip to less marring of the gun’s finish, but if you go to a trap or skeet event, you’ll see lots of guys wearing gloves.
I like gloves for bird hunting if, for no other reason, they help protect your hands. Sooner or later, your dog will lock up on point behind a wall of blackberries and if you want to flush the bird, you’ll have to go through it.
You can spend a lot of money on shooting gloves, but I’ve been using baseball batting gloves for years.
You can find them on sale at sporting good stores for about $15 a pair and they do what I want them to do. I can usually get a season or two out of them before I have to replace them.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.