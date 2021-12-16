I’m a big fan of recycle/reuse and I accidentally stumbled across a way to reuse something that invariably gets thrown in the trash. I was having friends over for a fish fry, emptied a bag of chips into a bowl and suddenly it struck me, why not use the empty chip bag as a shaker bag to coat the fish?
I did and it worked perfectly. The empty snack bag didn’t leak at the seams, like a paper bag does, and the dampened fish coating didn’t stick to the sides, as it does with a plastic bag. Now when I finish a bag of snacks, I save the bag for my next fish fry (which happens quite regularly around my house) and I get another use out of something destined for the landfill.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.