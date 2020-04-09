Jerk baits are big right now for bass and will be soon for walleye. I recently came across a new iteration on the theme from Rapala; the Shadow Rap Shad is patterned after the Shadow Rap, which is a conventional skinny-minnow jerk bait with a small, cupped lip. The Shadow Rap Shad simply has a taller (belly to back) body than standard jerk bait, more of a shad than minnow shape.
I fished one the other day for a while (unsuccessfully for bass) and was impressed by both the action on the jerk and the slow rise after the pause. I think it will be a good spawn- to post-spawn bait once the water warms into the mid 50s or higher.
— Bob Gwizdz
