Scent control is important for both big-game and predator hunters, who don't want the quarry to get a whiff of them when they're afield. My brother, who is a reasonably accomplished deer hunter, is sold on Scent Crusher bags.
The idea is to keep your outerwear from picking up any unusual or offensive odors. So you peel off your parka and bibs, etc., as soon as you get back to your truck and store them in the weather-resistant bag.
You can find them online for as little as $15; that's pretty cheap insurance against getting busted by the buck of your dreams. — Bob Gwizdz
