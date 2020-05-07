rubber boots.jpg

There’s an old saw about how there are no perfect boots, but sometimes the simplest are the best. Rubber boots, which have long been favored by bowhunters and trappers because they’re scent-free, are perfect for most spring outings, when the ground is wet but the weather is warm enough. They are an excellent choice for turkey hunters — who sometimes have to traverse wetlands to get to the birds — and are especially helpful for anglers who might find themselves launching without the benefit of docks on some waterways this spring.

There are a ton of them on the market. I have a pair of Redheads (the Bass Pro house brand) that I’ve had for years. They’re tall enough that I can stay dry most places, they’re comfortable, and they’ve held up well. They retail for around $60.

— Bob Gwizdz

