There’s an old saw about how there are no perfect boots, but sometimes the simplest are the best. Rubber boots, which have long been favored by bowhunters and trappers because they’re scent-free, are perfect for most spring outings, when the ground is wet but the weather is warm enough. They are an excellent choice for turkey hunters — who sometimes have to traverse wetlands to get to the birds — and are especially helpful for anglers who might find themselves launching without the benefit of docks on some waterways this spring.
There are a ton of them on the market. I have a pair of Redheads (the Bass Pro house brand) that I’ve had for years. They’re tall enough that I can stay dry most places, they’re comfortable, and they’ve held up well. They retail for around $60.
— Bob Gwizdz
