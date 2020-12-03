I have carried a can of WD-40 in my truck for almost ever and while it has about a million uses, I often sprayed a mist of it on my shotguns after duck hunting or being in a wet field. Although it’s more of solvent than a lubricant, it displaces moisture and a quick wipe with a rag gives it an anti-rust coating.
But one of my brothers turned me on to an alternative: Rem Oil Wipes. Available in a pop-up canister or a flat package, they make giving your firearm a once over simple. The pop-up canister contains 60 7-inch-by-8-inch wipes, retails for around $10 (you can find them cheaper at discount stores) and unlike just the oil itself, there’s no risk of it leaking. The wipes get high marks in online reviews and I was happy with the light oil coating it put on my deer rifle after hunting this season.
— Bob Gwizdz
