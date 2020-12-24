Every now and again I rediscover a bait that I used to use, but got away from. The most recent? Red Eye spoons. It was one of my favorite lures when I was a kid; I used it for bass and pike, but I generally got away from spoons and didn’t use Red Eyes again for years.
Thought of mostly as a pike bait, I caught some herring on one and now think it would be a great jigging bait for lake trout or maybe even walleyes through the ice. I expect to use it a bunch this winter to find out.
Originally out of New York, Red Eye Wigglers are now made by Michigan’s own Eppinger, makers of the Dardevle spoons, They have a different wobble than many spoons though, I’ve got to admit, it was probably the glass eyes that intrigued me when I was a kid.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.