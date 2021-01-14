I’ve never put a lot of thought into fishing pliers until recently when I was out with Brandon Stanton and we needed them. When I handed him the Rapala pliers he had in the boat, he launched into praise for the tool.
“They’re stainless — they don’t rust,” he said. “And they’re spring-loaded with a double spring mechanism so they don’t get corroded shut. I like them.”
Stanton said that the pliers used to be sold by Williamson and when I went to that company’s website, I saw essentially the same pliers there.
They’re not inexpensive; expect to pay about $30. But as long as you don’t knock them overboard, it’s a one-time purchase that should last for your fishing career.
— Bob Gwizdz
