Rapala’s latest bait offering is a true hybrid, a combination of a blade bait and a rattle bait that offers the advantages of both.
The half-ounce, 2 1/2-inch Rap-V Blade is equipped with two line ties — one for slow swimming the bait, the other for a nose-down jigging presentation. This lure can be used for everything from schooling, surface-feeding summer fish to bottom-cruising predators you’re chasing through the ice.
Available in 18 colors and/or color combinations, the Rap-V is a combination metal/plastic bait that retails for around $10 (though I have found them online for less).
— Bob Gwizdz
