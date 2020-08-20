Locally sourced food products have been all the buzz in the restaurant industry for the last few years as customers have shown a desire to support area farmers. I’ve felt the same way about manufactured goods for quite some time, especially fishing tackle. At one time, Michigan was home to numerous tackle companies, but as mergers and acquisitions changed the landscape, there are fewer home-grown fishing tackle manufacturers.
But one company that makes a variety of fishing nets still calls Detroit, where it was founded nearly 60 years ago, home: Ranger.
I have one that I bought decades ago that’s still in good shape. If you want to support Michigan-made products, there’s no reason not to choose Ranger.
— Bob Gwizdz
