A new sporting clothing/gear manufacturer out of Grand Haven is making waves with low-weight, high-tech fabrics made especially for upland game hunters.
Pyke Gear has a wide variety of products, though its pants are getting the highest praise. Pyke makes two versions — the Kiowa is a lightweight model for warmer weather and the Tongas is designed for colder weather.
Made with waterproof, breathable lower and water-resistant uppers, the Michigan-made pants are fast-drying, burr-resistant and made from stretchable fabric. They’re fairly pricey: $199 for Kiowas, $219 for Tongas.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.