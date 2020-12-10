It’s the time of year when a little warmth is welcome while enjoying the outdoors, and small propane heaters can make the difference between comfort and, well, let’s just say discomfort. Portable propane heaters can make a lot of difference in the goose blind, an ice fishing shanty or even an open boat. There are a ton of them on the market though Mr. Heater seems to get a large share of the sales. Designed to burn a one-pound canister of propane, they cost as little as $75 and can make the difference between making a day of it and quitting early. — Bob Gwizdz
Gwizdz's Gadgets and Gear: Propane heater
