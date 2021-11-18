One of the handiest little items a deer hunter can have is a pocket saw. About the size of jack knife, a pocket saw can be helpful in a number of instances, from removing a limb that’s in your shooting lane to breaking the pelvis when you field dress a deer. I carry two, a small one, good for most applications, and a larger one for removing offending tree branches. They’re small enough to fit in your pocket, but you can carry them in a sheath on your belt or just in your pack.
You can buy them for as little as $10 and they’ll pay you back the first time you use them.
— Bob Gwizdz
