There are any number of ways to secure the separate segments when transporting two-piece fishing rods, from simple rubber bands to a variety of items made specifically for that purpose. I use pipe cleaners.
The chenille covering on the pipe cleaner’s wire prevents it from marring the finish on the rod and you can buy enough of them for about $1 to last your entire fishing career. And they come in handy when you need a twisty tie, say, to secure a camouflage netting or some-such to a frame for a blind. It’s a minimal investment that will pay off in a pinch.
— Bob Gwizdz
