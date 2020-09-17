The most important aspect of waterfowl hunting is being where the birds want to be. And that’s a challenge whenever they want to be where there’s no place to hide. Enter Avery’s panel blind, a simple five-panel, fold-up structure that’s perfect for setting up in front of vegetation — a cornfield, willows, cattails. etc. — and provides excellent cover.
One buddy of mine has a pair of them that he uses in bare fields, making a perfect box blind where there is absolutely no other place to hide.
Lightweight and easily transportable, these panel blinds could make the difference between good shooting and no shooting at ducks and geese.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.