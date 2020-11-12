My buddy Dave Kenyon, who was a Department of Natural Resources photographer for decades, worked out of a kayak a lot to get into skinny water quietly to make his shots. He recently showed me his new toy — an Oru kayak — a completely foldable boat that compresses to the size of a large suitcase.
Available in five models that range from 20 to 40 pounds, Oru kayaks are not 100 percent dry, Kenyon told me, but he’s willing to put a zillion dollars worth of camera gear in it without worry.
They aren’t cheap, ranging in price from about $1,200 to $2,000. But Kenyon, who has spent a lot of time in kayaks, is sold and that’s a worthy recommendation to me.
— Bob Gwizdz
