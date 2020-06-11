Neck and face gaiters, designed to provide skin protection from the sun, are becoming increasingly popular; once found almost exclusively in tropical saltwater environments, the accessories are getting to be fairly common among Great Lakes anglers as well.
My buddy Brandon Stanton (pictured), who guides mostly on Saginaw Bay, turned me on to the one he uses recently. Made by Striker Brands, a company that is best known for foul-weather gear, especially float suits, the neck gaiter offers UPF (ultraviolet protection factor) 50 in a cool, lightweight pull-on that is short of a full hoodie, but, when worn with a hat, covers much of the rest of the head. Complete with laser-cut breathing holes and made of moisture-wicking fabric, it’s comfortable and dry, even on those 90-degree days.
And, as a bonus in these COVID-19 times, just insert a paper towel or coffee filter under it and it’s a great face mask for when you bop into the store.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.