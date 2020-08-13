There is probably no fishing lure that has gone from a small niche to widespread among bass anglers during the last couple of decades faster than the hollow-bodied plastic frog. For many years there was one company (Snag Proof) making them. Then another (Scum Frog) came along a couple of decades ago. Now, virtually every lure manufacturer, including many who are known for hard baits (i.e. spinnerbaits and crankbaits) have added frogs to their lines.
The latest is from Z-Man, manufacturers of numerous soft-plastic baits, which added a pair of Leap Frogz — a walking frog and a popping frog — to its catalog. Available in two sizes (2 1/4 and 2 3/4 inches) and five colors, Z-Man’s offerings are little narrower and not quite as long as most on the market, but if they hold up as well as the company’s other soft plastics, they’re sure to be a hit.
— Bob Gwizdz
