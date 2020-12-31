I like to carry a simple knife sharpener with me in my backpack so I can put an edge on a blade when needed — like immediately after field dressing a deer — and when I found mine missing from my pack, I went directly to the nearest big box store to get one. I bought a Smith combination knife and scissors sharpening tool because it was the only compact unit I could find.
It did the job nicely; the sharpener fits well in the hand and is designed so you’re not likely to cut yourself if you make a mistake. Featuring two crossed tungsten blades, it put an acceptable edge on my knife with just a handful of strokes. And for less than $8, I won’t have to feel bad if I misplace this one, too, even if I never get around to using the scissors-sharpening feature.
— Bob Gwizdz
