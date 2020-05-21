Early in the year, when the water’s still quite cold, less is more: Baits with less motion tend to outperform those with more action. It’s that way with walleye and bass and I saw it this year crappie fishing at ice out when my buddy pulled out some straight-tail plastic jig trailers. I immediately ordered some trailers from a buddy who reps for Jackall. They were on back order so I just got them.
Jackall’s 2.8-inch Ishad has just about a one millimeter split tail and should be perfect for bass, walleye and even sizable crappies. Unfortunately, the water where I live (southern Michigan) has warmed to the point that I’ve moved on to more aggressive baits (say, tubes or curly tails) for the season, but I’ll at least have them for next year at ice out.
— Bob Gwizdz
