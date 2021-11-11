You are required to have a wearable personal flotation device with you when you are on a boat, and the trend these days is toward inflatables.
They are more compact and comfortable than traditional PFDs and, if you chose one that inflates automatically, you can even wear it under your parka.
Expect to pay around $100 for a quality inflatable, about $50 more if you want an automatic inflatable. And trust me: If you are on the water without a proper PFD and a conservation officer checks, you will get a ticket.
— Bob Gwizdz
