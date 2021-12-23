A buddy turned me on to an accessory recently that I never considered: a heated vest.
It was like having a hand warmer covering your entire upper body, he said.
He got it as a gift and said it makes sitting in a tree stand — or in a boat on a wintry day — a lot more comfortable. T
here are a ton of battery-powered heated vests on the market.
You can find them for as little as $50, but you can also spend north of $200 for top-of-the-line garments.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.