A buddy turned me on to an accessory recently that I never considered: a heated vest.

It was like having a hand warmer covering your entire upper body, he said.

He got it as a gift and said it makes sitting in a tree stand — or in a boat on a wintry day — a lot more comfortable. T

here are a ton of battery-powered heated vests on the market.

You can find them for as little as $50, but you can also spend north of $200 for top-of-the-line garments.

— Bob Gwizdz

