Glow-in-the-dark baits have been popular with ice anglers seeking walleyes in recent years, especially during low light conditions. Northland Fishing Tackle, purveyors of a number of popular ice fishing lures has offered a new one, the Glo-Shot Fire-Belly Spoon, a variation on the Glo-Shot Jig it introduced a couple of years back.
Glo-Shot spoons are available in three sizes — 1/16th, 1/8th, and I/4th ounces, with No. 12, No. 10, and No.8 size hooks, respectively — and can be tipped with live bait or plastics. The red treble hooks are attached with double split rings for additional action and the glow is provided by miniature glow sticks that can be easily attached with an included tool and will provide up to eight hours of glow — perfect for anglers who want to fish after sunset.
— Bob Gwizdz
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.